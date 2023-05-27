Meet Mandurah's magical new giant - Yaburgurt Cirkelstone

Along Coodanup's stunning foreshore, tucked away among the shrubs and sand, is renowned danish artist Thomas Dambo's newest giant.
Sitting just beyond the memorialised ashes of the beloved Vivi Cirkelstone, which was burnt to the ground last year, the latest addition is ready to greet residents and visitors in Mandurah.
And the name of our mysterious new friend? Yaburgurt Cirkelstone.
Yaburgurt was unveiled this morning by Mandurah MP David Templeman, alongside Mayor Rhys Williams and FORM CEO Tabitha McMullan.
The unveiling began with a smoking ceremony by local Bindjareb Noongar elders and dancers to welcome good spirits in the area.
Bindjareb Elder Frank Nannup told attendees of the memories he had as a child, going crabbing and fishing in the area when the supply was plentiful.
The name Yaburgurt honours a Noongar leader who was an important pillar of the Bindjareb people.
The new giant was facilitated by FORM, and built by Dambo and a team of volunteers who dedicated their time to restoring some of the magic to the region that was lost with Vivi.
As for the new giant's story, all we can tell you is he has formed his own circle of rocks for protection just across from where his sister stood... the rest you'll have to find out when you meet him yourself.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
