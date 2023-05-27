Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Meet Mandurah's magical new giant - Yaburgurt Cirkelstone

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 27 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New giant Yaburgurt Cirkelstone. Picture by Samantha Ferguson.
New giant Yaburgurt Cirkelstone. Picture by Samantha Ferguson.

Along Coodanup's stunning foreshore, tucked away among the shrubs and sand, is renowned danish artist Thomas Dambo's newest giant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.