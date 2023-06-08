Music industry duo start songwriting group for Peel youths at MANPAC

About a year ago, Nur Azman and her partner Jarrad Wheildon, the forces behind Chop Street Music Productions, began running youth music workshops around WA.
They partnered with local councils and would run one-off sessions, bringing along their vast knowledge from working in multiple areas of the music industry.
This year, they decided to partner with Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and the John and Bella Perry Foundation to start a longer-term program for young, aspiring songwriters in the Peel Region.
"We were finding that kids really wanted to have an ongoing thing where they could learn how to write music and get a bit more serious about it," Nur told the Mail.
"The talent with these kids - they're so young, the amount of talent they've got is unbelievable... and how committed they are to it."
The group, aptly named Mandurah Young Songwriters Club, runs fortnightly, and was designed to help propel young people forward towards their music dreams.
"We wanted to provide something for the kids who wanted to take a bit more seriously - get into the music industry, start gigging... that sort of thing," Nur said.
"We designed the program for the young people who were ready to make that next step."
Nur said the young songwriters she had met had blown her away with their sophisticated song lyrics and poignant topics they wrote about - like being bullied, neurodiversity and mental health struggles.
"It's important for young people to express themselves and to talk about the issues they're facing," she said.
While there have only been a few sessions of the Mandurah Young Songwriters Club so far, Nur said she had seen so much confidence and passion, and had received positive feedback regarding the group's increasing confidence.
"It's hard for anyone at any age with that mental block - 'am I good enough to finish a song?'," she said.
"What we do is we focus on taking away that judgement from yourself and allowing yourself to create something whether it be amazing or not. Every song is closer to the song you eventually want to write."
Nur's own start in the music industry was what inspired her to want to support young people suffering from imposter syndrome.
After working in retail for ten years, Nur decided it was time for a change, but feared she wouldn't be "good enough" to follow her dream path.
Every song is closer to the song you eventually want to write.- Nur Azman
"I'd always wanted to work in music - I myself was not a musician, and I thought I was not good enough to work in the music industry and that there wasn't a place for me there," she said.
Nur said she had a list of preconceived notions about "what the industry was like", but decided to try anyway and enrolled in a music business course at Tafe.
"Once I found out there's this whole other realm to the music industry that I do fit into - I wanted to help other people find it as well.
"Some young people don't want to be performers, but want to write songs in the background and be involved in the music industry somehow - I can show them myself as an example."
Nur said the other main goal for Chop Street Music and its partners was to keep collecting feedback from participants to help progress the group and refine the support offered.
"Something musicians don't get a lot is ongoing support to navigate those early stages in their careers," she said.
"We meet up every two weeks over two terms, have a showcase between term 3 and 4, and once we're done we will take a look at how we can progress this."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
