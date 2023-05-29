Mandurah Mail
Falcon volunteers extinguish rubbish fire at Miami Plaza, cause deemed suspicious

Updated May 29 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Falcon firefighting volunteers put out a rubbish bin fire at Miami Plaza Shopping Centre last night, and the cause was deemed suspicious. Picture from Falcon VFRS.
A representative from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has said the cause of a rubbish fire at Miami Plaza Shopping Centre on May 25 has been deemed suspicious.

