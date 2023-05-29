Falcon volunteers extinguish rubbish fire at Miami Plaza, cause deemed suspicious

A representative from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has said the cause of a rubbish fire at Miami Plaza Shopping Centre on May 25 has been deemed suspicious.
About 11.39pm on Thursday night, a caller reported a rubbish bin on fire in the carpark of the shopping centre.
The Falcon Volunteer Fire and Rescue crew arrived on scene within ten minutes and discovered a large recycling bin on fire in a storage area at the rear of the shops.
Falcon volunteers shared to Facebook that the bin had been "well alight due to containing a quantity of cardboard and food waste causing the plastic lid to melt".
"The fire was quickly brought under control with the use of a hose reel, whilst the contents was separated with a rake hoe," a representative wrote.
They said some improvisation was used by one of their firefighters, an ex-Navy officer, who created a 'bung' from lumps of polystyrene to stop water draining out of the bin and ensuring the contents were submerged and fully extinguished.
The fire was extinguished and the area was made safe by midnight.
Approximately $300 worth of damage was caused by the fire.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.