Four classically trained performers will take up a week-long residency at Lost Eden Creative in Dwellingup this July, which will culminate in a Baroque music concert open to the public.
Bonnie de la Hunty, Sarah Papadopoulos and Krista Low are all musicians, and directors of the HIP Company.
HIP, short for historically informed performance, is a style of music guided by research - designed to realise the conventions and intentions of the world's early composers.
The company specialises in Baroque music - from the 17th and 18th centuries, and the women, alongside associate artist Eliza McCracken, will bring their unique sounds to the region.
Ms de la Hunty told the Mail she originally trained in this style of music as a soprano singer in Europe, and upon returning to Australia, she met both Ms Papadopoulos and Ms Low, and formed the company.
"I think this style is still relatively unknown in WA," she said.
"To the general public it's still niche... sometimes people don't know what to expect when they come to concerts."
Despite its lesser known style, Ms de la Hunty said the performances had been "surprisingly accessible", and that people had enjoyed hearing a different sound.
"Baroque music communicates very directly. The string instruments that Sarah, Krista and Eliza play use gut strings, which have this kind of warm sound to them - slightly different to the modern string."
Ms de la Hunty said she and her counterparts had fallen into this style due to its fascinating nature.
Not much is known about Baroque music. There are no recordings, and musicians must attempt to realise the style by reading through old treaties and liaising with teachers.
In 2021, HIP Company released an album called Pastorales, and Ms de la Hunty said it was a balanced example of the style of music to be expected at one of their concerts.
The Lost Eden residency came about after Ms de la Hunty's mother, a visual artist, mentioned the gallery and its artist residencies.
"We've done a few regional tours, mini trips and concerts - we love travelling together and being able to put on a concert in a new place," Ms de la Hunty said.
"We're really excited to see Lost Eden. We will stay for the week and spend the time rehearsing repertoire and developing the program for the concert."
Ms de la Hunty said if she could describe HIP Company's sound in three words, they would be "friendly, emotional and warm" - and that the group was looking forward to both exploring the Peel region and performing to its audiences.
For more information, visit www.hip.company and losteden.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.