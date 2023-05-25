Mandurah Mail
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

HIP Company to take up artist residency at Lost Eden Creative in Dwellingup this July

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonnie de la Hunty, Krista Low, Sarah Papadopoulos and Eliza McCracken will bring Baroque music to the Peel region during an artist residency at Lost Eden, Dwellingup. Picture supplied.
Bonnie de la Hunty, Krista Low, Sarah Papadopoulos and Eliza McCracken will bring Baroque music to the Peel region during an artist residency at Lost Eden, Dwellingup. Picture supplied.

Four classically trained performers will take up a week-long residency at Lost Eden Creative in Dwellingup this July, which will culminate in a Baroque music concert open to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.