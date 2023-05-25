Pinjarra 16-year-old charged in relation to two home burglaries

Mandurah detectives charged a 16-year-old boy from Pinjarra over the weekend in relation to two home burglaries that took place in Mandurah in March and April of 2023.
It will be alleged the 16-year-old was involved in a burglary at the home of an 87-year-old man in Dudley Park on March 18.
It will be furthered alleged the youth was involved in a second home burglary at a residence on Teranca Road in Greenfields on April 10.
He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Home Burglary and Commit and two counts of Stealing.
His first court appearance was scheduled on May 22 at Perth Children's Court.
