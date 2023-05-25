Mandurah Mail
Pinjarra 16-year-old charged in relation to two home burglaries

Updated May 25 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:22pm
Mandurah detectives charged a 16-year-old boy from Pinjarra over the weekend in relation to two home burglaries. Picture from files.
Mandurah detectives charged a 16-year-old boy from Pinjarra over the weekend in relation to two home burglaries that took place in Mandurah in March and April of 2023.

