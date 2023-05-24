Mandurah Mail
Impressive turnout for Mandurah Creative Hub brainstorming session

Updated May 24 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:05pm
Close to 40 artists from across the Peel gathered to discuss a creative arts hub in Mandurah. Picture supplied.
Close to 40 artists from across the Peel region gathered to brainstorm ideas for the recently proposed project to bring a creative hub to Mandurah.

