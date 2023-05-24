Impressive turnout for Mandurah Creative Hub brainstorming session

Close to 40 artists from across the Peel region gathered to brainstorm ideas for the recently proposed project to bring a creative hub to Mandurah.
The meeting, held at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah on May 18, saw the group of attendees discuss the vision of a collaborative arts space and establish a core group to work on the project.
The concept was pitched by Mandurah artists Marie Mitchell and Megan Humble after they noticed a gap in the market for a creative working space for artists from all disciplines.
Ms Humble said the group discussed successful creative hubs worldwide, such as Granville Island in Canada, and pinpointed which elements were recurring in those clubs.
She said some of the common denominators were inclusive and comfortable environments, a food, coffee or produce element, unique businesses and suppliers, Indigenous art spaces, opportunities for workshops, resident artists and a vibrant atmosphere.
"We discussed what we have here in Mandurah and what the opportunities are for us," Ms Humble said.
"Realising the space will be unique to the talents and creatives we have here - it's important to focus on supporting what we already have... This idea being about bringing resources together, rather than creating new ones."
Ms Humble said the group talked about the large creative community in Mandurah, as well existing arts buildings such as CASM and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre bringing pivotal arts and culture to the region.
With the initial and second meeting done, the establishment of a core working group is now underway which will form a committee to action and drive ideas.
The meeting generated a sense of momentum and excitement. The opportunity to be involved in the community and work toward a common goal was embraced by many," Ms Humble said.
"While Marie served as the catalyst behind this idea, it was emphasised that the success of the Mandurah Creative Hub relies on a group of passionate local drivers."
For more information, visit Mandurah Creative Hub on Facebook.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
