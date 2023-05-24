Maddison's story: Meadow Springs 9-year-old with cystic fibrosis helps to raise awareness

When Maddison Scrivener was four weeks old, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Her parents were devastated, and at the time had no idea what this meant for their baby.
Maddison, known to her loved ones as Maddi, is now nine years old, about to start a life-changing medication, and working to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis through the national day of awareness - 65 Roses Day.
Maddison's mother Cherie Scrivener said she was in "complete shock" when she received the news in those first few weeks, and had never heard of cystic fibrosis prior to her daughter's diagnosis.
As Maddi got older, she would be hospitalised at least 1-2 times a year due to the condition, which damages the lungs, digestive tract and other organs.
In 2018, she started taking a medication called Orkambi, which Cherie said changed her life.
"We noticed she had more energy, she was able to sustain her weight and when she caught a cold she was able to get over it on her own without any additional medication or antibiotics," Cherie told the Mail.
She said Maddi had not been in hospital for treatment since she started the medication.
Soon, Maddi will be transferred onto a new medication called Trikafta, which was recently approved by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for 6-11-year-olds.
"We hope to see Maddison's lung function increase and for her to be able to put more weight on, which in return would give her more energy," Cherie said.
The extra energy will be important according to Cherie, since Maddi loves to do gymnastics and play netball and football.
"Nothing slows her down and we couldn't be more proud of her,"
With 65 Roses Day approaching on Friday, May 26, Cherie said the family was hoping to raise awareness about the disease.
"I feel it is very important to spread awareness regarding cystic fibrosis as it's a silent disease and therefore people don't understand how important it is to find a cure," she said.
"65 Roses Day is a beautiful way to help educate people and Maddi also thinks it's her special day... we make her feel that extra bit special and celebrate each year with the whole family."
Members of the community can help to support 65 Roses Day by purchasing roses, selling roses in the community or sending a virtual rose throughout the month of May.
A whole string of Peel businesses have joined together to sell roses to support Maddison on May 26, including:
For more information on how to support 65 Roses Day, visit www.cfwa.org.au/65roses2023.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
