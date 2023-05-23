Mandurah philanthropist and 'absolute light' Dee Freitag has passed away

Mandurah philanthropist Dianna (Dee) Freitag, who dedicated her life to helping the community's most vulnerable, has passed away - four years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Dee was the founder of Halo Team Inc Mandurah, a charity which provides emergency relief, food assistance, homeless support, advocacy, travel assistance and more to the community.
Halo's Community Kitchen provides free meals and refreshments to people in Peel who are sleeping rough seven days a week, and the Halo Op Shop sells pre-loved items to secure funding for welfare services.
Dee told the Mail in 2021 that she established Halo after seeing a need in the community, and also having experienced homelessness and addiction herself.
She and the charity became a zero-judgement safe-haven for those who were experiencing hardship, and she considered each person she met to be her family.
The Halo Team took to Facebook to share the news, writing that their "beautiful local legend peacefully passed and grew her purple angel wings at 7.30pm on the 22nd of May".
"Dee put up an amazing fight of 4 years, she was and forever is a warrior," the post read.
"Dee was many things - a wife, mother, sister, daughter, CEO and a friend to so many. Dee put others before herself, Dee took care of so many less fortunate and made them feel equal she was such an inspiration to many."
Many community members have posted their own tributes to Dee.
"Rest in paradise Dee. What an absolute light, an incredibly lady," one commenter said.
Dee's husband of 18 years, Kurt, shared his own touching tribute to his wife and wrote "my beautiful girl will always be loved and missed - always and forever in our hearts."
The pair have four children.
A GoFundMe has been started to assist Dee's family in paying for her funeral costs and expenses, donations can be made via www.gofundme.com/f/dees-fight-for-cancer.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
