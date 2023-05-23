Mandurah Mail
Police investigate alleged assault of Falcon pair

Updated May 23 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:57pm
Police are investigating an alleged assault of two people in Falcon. Picture from files.
Mandurah detectives are calling for information after an alleged assault in Falcon on Sunday, May 14.

