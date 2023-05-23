Police investigate alleged assault of Falcon pair

Mandurah detectives are calling for information after an alleged assault in Falcon on Sunday, May 14.
About 9.45pm, a 27-year-old man allegedly threatened a man and woman sitting in a caravan parked outside a unit on Yeedong road while carrying an imitation firearm.
The man then allegedly assaulted the pair with the firearm before threatening the 55-year-old male living in the unit.
No-one was injured, and the 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
He was charged and remains before the courts.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
