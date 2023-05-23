Local Leaders: Visit Mandurah's Anita Kane talks tourism triumphs

It's official... Mandurah is Western Australia's Top Tourism Town - again!
Here at the Visit Mandurah we know Mandurah is an incredibly special place.
However, this back-to-back win is recognition from the broader industry that Mandurah really stands out from the crowd.
With an estuary twice the size of Sydney Harbour, world-class tourism experiences and of course, Thomas Dambo's Giants, initiated and produced by FORM, has been a huge part of the success story this year.
We are overjoyed by the win and congratulate Mandurah's outstanding tourism operators for the part they have played.
The announcement came last week at the Regional Tourism Conference.
Joined by the Visit Mandurah team, I attended this event to present Mandurah to WA's broader tourism industry and was privileged to be invited to be a guest speaker on the Giants of Mandurah.
It was a fantastic event with a great deal of interest in our coastal city. It was clear from our conversations that the industry sees Mandurah as a blossoming jewel in WA's broader tourism offering.
This was further confirmed when, also during the conference, Mandurah was named the host city for the 2024 Regional Tourism Conference. Meaning 'meeting place of the heart', our 'Mandjoogoordap' (Mandurah) is clearly the perfect fit and we cannot wait to work alongside tourism operators to showcase it to the industry next year.
As well as the Regional Tourism Conference, our team has also attended the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) recently.
Australia's tourism industry's largest annual business-to-business event, the four-day event took place on the Gold Coast.
About 2,000 participants from more than 30 countries attended the conference and it proved to be a great opportunity for us to connect with international tourism buyers.
As interest in Mandurah continues to grow, we are receiving outstanding exposure in significant travel publications.
In May, Mandurah was featured in Australian Traveller as one of the 10 best emerging regions in Australia and was presented alongside the likes of Queensland's Scenic Rim, South Australia's Southern Flinders and Victoria's Gippsland region.
With this ongoing interest, we continue to see strong visitation.
With winter approaching, we have continued to welcome good volumes of visitors through the doors of our award-winning Visitor Centre.
As such, we are continuing to invest in our service offerings and recently our centre became the first in WA to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme helps those with disabilities that are not immediately obvious...
Our team has received hidden disabilities training and will now be wearing 'I Support Sunflower' branded badges and white supporter lanyards.
With these latest highlights, we are excited for the months ahead.
The construction of the new Giant on Coodanup Foreshore is underway, and we are eager to welcome our new resident. It will be a wonderful way to welcome in winter and we look forward to sharing him or her with visitors.
(Abridged)
Anita Kane is Visit Mandurah's general manager.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.