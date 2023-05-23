Buying a new bicycle? Here's what to know

What are the most popular types of bicycles on the market and what they're used for. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Bicycling is a fantastic way to strengthen your muscles, lose weight, and boost your aerobic fitness. It's also a lot of fun, particularly when you're riding through hilly terrain or off-road. Like other types of exercise, cycling has an almost addictive quality: once you get into it, it's very difficult to stop. Of course, unlike many addictions, cycling is wonderful for your physical and mental well-being.

But let's get down to brass tacks. Assuming that you're serious about quality and suitability, buying a new bike is quite an undertaking.

First of all, there are several different types of bicycle and each serves a different purpose. You must have a firm idea about the sort of cycling you intend to do, otherwise you risk wasting your money on a bike that doesn't suit your purposes.

Other major considerations are budget and sizing. The former speaks for itself: you can spend upwards of $10,000 on a bicycle, so it's important to determine your budget before you start shopping. For obvious reasons, shy away from bikes with a very low price tag. And while it's possible to buy a bike online and have it delivered via courier WA, you're better off buying from your local shop.

As for sizing, this is one of the most critical-and overlooked-aspects of buying a new bike. If you get something that is either too small or too big, you'll be fighting against it every time you go for a spin. You'll be riding in discomfort and more prone to overuse injuries. You want to be one with your bike: that's how you maximise efficiency.

We'll return to sizing later. First let's have a look at the most popular types of bicycles on the market and what they're used for.

Road bike

Road bikes are what used to be known as "10-speed" bikes, which was a reference to the number of gears on the rear cassette. People also refer to road bikes as "racing bikes" due to their drop handlebars, lightweight frames, and narrow tyres (typically no greater than 25mm in width).

It's true that some road bikes are specifically designed for racing. They're the ones with composite frames and wheels which are very light and also very stiff. They force the rider into an "aggressive" position, meaning you have to lean forward and downward to reach the handlebars. These bikes are made for speed, not comfort, and they carry a hefty price tag.

Okay, so you're not ready to emulate Tour de France riders. You might still be a candidate for a road bike. Cheaper, more forgiving options exist for people who favor longer rides (say, more than two hours) and who want speed and efficiency without sacrificing comfort too much. Just know that, even for a low-end road bike, you'll be spending over $1000.

Mountain bike

Most people can identify a mountain bike when they see one. They're characterised by fat, knobby tyres; front (and sometimes rear) suspension; wide, flat handlebars; and smaller gears.

I see lots of people riding mountain bikes on the road. This is puzzling. As the name suggests, mountain bikes are meant to be ridden off-road where dirt, mud, rocks, roots, etc. necessitate the features listed above.

You do yourself no favors by riding a mountain bike on tarmac. The weight, suspension, and tires of a mountain bike create a ton of rolling resistance which serves only to slow you down. Unless you plan to do a lot of actual mountain biking, there is no reason whatsoever to buy a mountain bike.

Hybrid

Hybrid bikes, sometimes called fitness bikes, represent the middle ground between road and mountain bikes-hence the name. Hybrids are geared toward people who enjoy casual bicycling, for instance along a bike path. Generally speaking, they're less expensive than road and mountain bikes and are designed with rider comfort in mind. I say "generally" because you can certainly spend a lot of money on a hybrid if you were inclined to do so.

There's more than one type of hybrid bike. You can get something approximating a beach cruiser, for example, which is intended for slow, leisurely rides. At the higher end hybrids begin to resemble road bikes, albeit without the drop handlebars and hyper aggressive positioning. Such bikes are perfect for people who wish to strike a balance between performance and comfort.

Most adults looking to take up cycling end up purchasing a hybrid.

Commuter

Commuter bikes are for people who use their bicycles day in, day out as their primary means of transport. They come in many shapes and sizes, from minimalist single-speed "hipster" bikes to more involved affairs that can accommodate lots of accessories. Commuter bikes sometimes overlap with hybrids.

Other considerations

Here are some other things to bear in mind when shopping for a bike.

Sizing

We mentioned the critical importance of sizing. This really can't be overstated, and it's one of several reasons why you should buy from a bike shop instead of online. The staff at your local shop will ensure (or should ensure, anyway) that you buy a bike that fits you. If you're in between sizes, test ride both of them so that you can make an informed decision.

Shoes and pedals

Cycling shoes and clipless pedals make an enormous difference in terms of efficiency and comfort. It works like so: a cleat is fitted onto the sole of your cycling shoe; this cleat snaps into the pedal which has the effect of holding your foot in place and increasing the efficiency of your pedal stroke. Essentially, the crank arms and pedals become extensions of your legs.

For road bikes and mountain bikes, a shoe-and-pedal system is a must-have. You don't want your feet sliding around on the pedals during a ride.

Casual riders typically don't opt for clipless pedals. But if you find yourself going for longer and longer rides, it's definitely something to think about.

Attire and accessories

Depending on the kind of bike you select and the amount of time you spend in the saddle, you might want to invest in dedicated cycling attire, namely cycling shorts with a chamois, jerseys with rear pockets, and padded gloves. Buy online and use a comparison tool to find the best courier quote.

As for cycling accessories, the list is endless. Beyond essential gear like helmets and water bottles, it's a matter of personal preference. You may find some or all of the following accessories useful:

fenders

seat bag

front and rear lights

lock

allen keys

cyclocomputer with GPS

sunglasses

rear view mirror

Here's a tip: learn how to fix a flat before getting your first puncture. For that you'll need the following: tire levers, a patch kit or spare tubes, and a CO2 inflator or hand pump. Punctures are an inevitable aspect of cycling, and there's no reason why they should ruin your ride. If you're unsure how to go about fixing a flat tyre, watch this video from Park Tool.

Maintenance

You need to service your bike on a regular basis to keep it in good working order. Bring it into your local shop for a tune-up at least once a year. Keep your chain lubricated and your tyres inflated to the recommended pressure stamped onto the sidewall. If you notice that your tyres have begun to take on a square shape, swap them for new ones. Note also that chains stretch over time and must be replaced lest your gears become warped.

When cleaning your bike, refrain from blasting the moving parts with a hose which can cause damage and corrosion to the bearings.