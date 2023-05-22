Ability Arts WA to open gallery of works at MANPAC made from repurposed materials

Chorus Ability Arts WA's new exhibit of work will open at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's Alcoa Mandurah Art Gallery on May 24.
Ability Arts is an innovative and individualised program for people with disabilities which offers a range of artistic activities, including art, pottery, music, yoga and photography.
The exhibition is called 'Second Chance', with pieces made entirely from up-cycled furniture, objects and canvases.
Facilitator Eleanor Moody said the theme was "inspired by the throwaway culture we live in".
"Where throwing out and replacing items has become the first choice over repairing and repurposing, the Ability Arts artists trawled the local verge collection," Ms Moody said.
"They found chairs, tables, mirrors, a sofa, lampshades and artworks and decided to give these found and discarded items a second chance at life, by painting, drawing, yarn-bombing, decorating and embellishing them."
The feature piece of the exhibition will be a sofa which the artists painted and appliquéd after being inspired by Van Gogh's Starry Night.
Ms Moody said repurposing the well-known image created a sofa which "may be more fun to look at than to sit on".
"We all deserve a second chance and sometimes, like these discarded items, we can re-invent ourselves and embrace new opportunities," she said.
The gallery will open on May 24 and run until June 30.
All proceeds from Chorus Ability Arts WA's artworks go directly to the artists, with proceeds from group works invested back into the program to pay for materials and activities.
The artists have also created their own enterprise, The Corner Shop, where they stock and sell their art.
The shop, along with the Ability Arts Mandurah hub can be found at 6 Cumberland Street, Mandurah.
To learn more, visit www.chorus.org.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
