'Part of a continuum': Mandurah Family History Society to host guest speaker on forensic genealogy

Mandurah Family History Society (MFHS) will welcome Professor of Forensic Science and Biochemistry Dr Robert Mead as guest speaker for its next general meeting to discuss forensic genealogy.
The meeting, open to the general public, will be held on Saturday, June 10 at the MFHS research rooms within the Mandurah Library precinct.
The Society's talks co-ordinator Moira Wills told the Mail the group had helped many people to trace back their family lineage with "great success", including her own.
"I discovered on my maternal line I had German relatives that came to South Australia in the mid 1800s and made a new life for themselves," Ms Wills said.
"I think knowing a little bit about family history and your family line makes you realise you're part of a continuum, not just one person in the world."
Ms Wills said there was excitement which came with "being your own detective", and that many likeminded and curious souls found their way to the group.
"I became interested in family history about 20 years ago I suppose - at first you don't really know what you're getting into - you think you probably won't get much further back than your grandparents," she said.
"A lot of people in my generation didn't know their grandparents, particularly if our parents came from another place... You discover you can go to your grandparents' grandparents, a bit further back, then a bit more."
Dr Mead, a professor at Murdoch University, will give a presentation about Pecos Jane Doe, a woman who was found dead in 1966 and was identified by forensic genealogy 55 years after her death.
"It's a different aspect of DNA than what we as family historians are interested in," Ms Wills said.
"But as family historians, we're interested in everything - and we invited him to come along and give us a different take."
Anyone is invited to come along to the talk on June 10, which will run from 1.30pm at MFHS research rooms, and tickets are $10 for non-members, $8 for members.
Afternoon tea will be provided.
There is, however, limited space in the room, and Ms Wills said it would be a matter of first in, first served.
Anyone looking to join MHFS is invited to drop by during the group's operating hours - more information can be found at mfhs.org.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
