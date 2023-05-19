Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase through Baldivis

Updated May 19 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police air wing vision of the rider. Picture from WAPOL.
Police air wing vision of the rider. Picture from WAPOL.

Mandurah detectives have charged a 27-year-old man after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Baldivis last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.