Man charged after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase through Baldivis

Mandurah detectives have charged a 27-year-old man after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Baldivis last night.
Around 10.35pm on May 18, police air wing officers saw a motorcycle being ridden at high-speed along Kwinana Freeway near Safety Bay Road.
About ten minutes later, officers attempted to stop the motorcycle on Eighty Road, but the rider allegedly failed to stop and accelerated away.
Police continued to monitor the motorcycle as it was ridden at high-speed through several streets before the rider allegedly crashed at a low speed while pulling into a house under construction on Hampshire Way, Baldivis.
It is further alleged the man picked up the motorcycle and attempted to conceal himself and the motorcycle in the house.
Officers were able to move in and arrest the man without incident.
The 27-year-old male rider from Bullsbrook was charged with one count of Fail to Stop, one count of Reckless Driving (To Evade Police), one count of No Authority to Drive and one count of Used an Unlicensed Vehicle on a Road.
He was refused bail and is due to appear in Rockingham Magistrates Court today, Friday, May 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.