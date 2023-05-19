Mandurah will host Tourism WA's 2024 conference

Tourism WA has announced that its 2024 conference will be hosted by the City of Mandurah.
The announcement was made at the Perth Airport WA Regional Tourism Conference Dinner, held earlier this week at the Mining Hall of Fame at Hannans North Tourist Mine in Kalgoorlie.
At the same event, City of Mandurah was crowned Top Tourism Town in WA for a second consecutive year.
Tourism Council WA CEO Evan Hall said the conference partners were looking forward to bringing the 2024 conference to "a destination with a high level of commitment to constantly improving its local tourism offering and appeal to visitors".
"The 2023 WA Regional Tourism Conference is expected to attract more than 300 delegates from across Western Australia, with estimated expenditure in the destination of more than $250,000," Mr Hall said.
"We're looking forward to showcasing the City of Mandurah and the surrounding region to tourism businesses and industry delegates from across Western Australia, who will then promote the destination to potential visitors."
City of Mandurah's Mayor Rhys Williams said he believed Mandurah was the "perfect place" to host the conference due to the "hugely successful" Giants of Mandurah exhibition, a year-round events program, and significant private investment and redevelopment within the City.
" This significant conference is also an opportunity to recognise and reward the tourism industry of Mandurah and give something back to these people who tirelessly continue to deliver the very best representation and experience Mandurah has to offer," Mayor Williams said.
