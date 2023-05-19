Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mandurah will host 2024 tourism conference

Updated May 22 2023 - 2:44pm, first published May 19 2023 - 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Mandurah will host Tourism Council WA's 2024 conference after a hugely successful few years for local tourism. Picture from files.
City of Mandurah will host Tourism Council WA's 2024 conference after a hugely successful few years for local tourism. Picture from files.

Tourism Council WA has announced that the 2024 tourism conference, run in conjunction with its partners, will be hosted by the City of Mandurah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.