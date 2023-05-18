Reward increase for two Mandurah cold cases

The reward for information regarding Mandurah teen Annette Deverell's 1980s cold case death has been increased from $250,000 to $1million after a reward system overhaul by the state government.
Annette disappeared on September 13, 1980, after a night on the town in Mandurah with her friends, and her body was found in bushland two years later.
Annette's family has never given up on finding answers, and her case was reopened by detectives in 2020.
The state government made an announcement on May 17, 2023, of the "major increase of financial rewards" which would be applied to 64 open investigations.
For 39 cases, this is the first time a reward has been offered while 21 investigations have had previous amounts increased. The remaining four already had a $1million reward approved.
Also on the list of cases was the death of 69-year-old Robert George Dalliston, who was found murdered in his home on Ward Street in Mandurah in 2009.
Mr Dalliston was an alleged child sex offender who was facing charges of indecent dealing and sexual penetration of girls under the age of 13 at the time of his murder.
Slightly further afield in Kwinana, the death of 19-year-old Felicia Wilson has gained a $1million reward.
Ms Wilson was murdered while walking home from her job at the Kwinana Community Health Centre on January 8, 1979.
Police Minister Paul Papalia said the rewards would give people with vital information "one million reasons to come forward".
"Each of these unsolved cases is as important as the next - and that is represented by the large rewards on offer," he said.
"The financial incentive will hopefully ensure those responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to justice and assist grieving families in finding closure."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.