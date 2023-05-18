Mandurah Mail
Reward increase for two Mandurah cold cases

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:00pm
The state government has offered a $1million reward for more than 60 cold cases in WA, including the death of Annette Deverell. Pictures from files.
The reward for information regarding Mandurah teen Annette Deverell's 1980s cold case death has been increased from $250,000 to $1million after a reward system overhaul by the state government.

