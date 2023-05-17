Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

How Mandurah will celebrate National Reconciliation Week

Updated May 17 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Mandurah has a lineup of events jam-packed with culture, stories and experiences in honour of National Reconciliation Week. Pictures from Facebook.
City of Mandurah has a lineup of events jam-packed with culture, stories and experiences in honour of National Reconciliation Week. Pictures from Facebook.

City of Mandurah has a packed lineup of activities on offer to celebrate National Reconciliation Week, designed to share histories, cultures and achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.