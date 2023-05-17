How Mandurah will celebrate National Reconciliation Week

City of Mandurah has a packed lineup of activities on offer to celebrate National Reconciliation Week, designed to share histories, cultures and achievements.
The theme for 2023 National Reconciliation Week, which runs from May 27- June 3, is 'Be a Voice for Generations'.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the City of Mandurah was "working in a number of ways to make Mandurah - our Mandjoogoordap - a more inclusive and connected community for everyone".
"It's about building meaningful relationships, and continuing to strengthen ties with Mandurah's Aboriginal community," Mayor Williams said.
National Reconciliation Week activities in Mandurah:
Saturday, May 27
Sunday, May 28
Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2:
Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2:
Thursday, June 1
Saturday, June 3
For more information or booking details for these events, go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.