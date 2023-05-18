Local artists campaign for collaborative arts hub in Mandurah

Peel creative Marie Mitchell said an artist residency at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM) was what first sparked her desire for a collaborative arts hub in the region.
"It was like - oh, we need more of this," Ms Mitchell told the Mail.
"I was there by myself in a single studio - but there's a whole lot of energy that happens when artists get together, collaborate and inspire each other."
A month after her epiphany, Ms Mitchell met the founder of Shop Local 6210 Megan Humble, who was equally passionate about the cause.
The pair began reaching out to the community, putting the feelers out about how many locals would benefit from this kind of space.
"It's not a new idea - it's been floating around in the community. I've met people who have said 'oh, I had this idea'," Ms Mitchell said.
"We set up a Facebook page and we are averaging about 19 new members a week."
Ms Humble said she and Ms Mitchell had devised a survey for Mandurah locals to fill in, in order to gauge what features were most needed in a potential creative hub.
"The dream scenario would be to have a creative hub somewhere in Mandurah in a repurposed industrial building," Ms Mitchell said.
"A combination of creative businesses, unique local retail spaces, artist studios..."
Ms Mitchell said artists often had to work from home as they couldn't afford to work from a shared working space, and that they missed out on interaction with each other.
"We want to create something that could also support workshops for the community - a destination where, at least on weekends or one day a week, it's kind of like a never-ending festival so that people in the community and visitors have a place to go to see the arts, see buskers and performances."
Ms Humble said the survey results so far showed a need for a collaborative space with a "welcoming atmosphere", where the community could interact with artists and support them.
"The other thing is to have it be very inclusive of all the arts - we have a big range of creatives in the Peel - how can we bring everyone together to support and boost each other up?," she said.
Ms Mitchell said literary artists had even fewer options in Mandurah than visual artists and performers, and it was important for no-one to miss out.
"They don't have places to rehearse, record...," she said.
Ms Mitchell and Ms Humble said work being done in Fremantle at Stackwood was a good example of a collaborative arts space where spaces were leased out to artists at an affordable rate.
"It's next to a coffee shop and a plant shop, the artists bring the vibe," Ms Humble said.
Another example was The Hive in Margaret River - and Ms Mitchell pointed out that Mandurah could become a central point between the other hubs for people in Mandurah and surrounds.
"We're part-way between Margaret River and Freo - we could be a star on the South West art trail - there's no reason we can't be one of those places."
Ms Mitchell and Ms Humble said they had met with City of Mandurah's Arts and Culture team, who had been supportive of the idea.
"We are looking to establish a core group of people who can work on this," Ms Humble said.
"We need a community collective effort to get something like this off the ground... if you look at the other models that inspire us, they started with a group of people with a common interest pushing to make it happen."
The group working to establish Mandurah's Creative Hub is holding a meeting tonight, Thursday, May 18, to brainstorm ideas with the community.
It will be held at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah Gallery from 6-7.30pm.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
