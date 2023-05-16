Mandurah wins Top Tourism Town for second year in a row

City of Mandurah has taken out the 7NEWS Top Tourism Town Award for the second year in a row.
The accolades come after two epic tourism years for Mandurah - with 2022 seeing the City take home both Top Tourism Town and Mandurah Visitor Centre winning gold at the Perth Airport Tourism Awards.
A spokesperson for Visit Mandurah posted to Facebook that they were "delighted" to announce the win.
"The success story of tourism in Mandurah in 2022 was the delivery of the 'Giants of Mandurah' outdoor exhibition by world renowned artist Thomas Dambo," they said.
"The Australian-first exhibition has proven to be a global drawcard and has been a giant success for tourism in Mandurah."
Mayor Rhys Williams previously told the Mail there had been 86,000 people come through Mandurah Visitors Centre since the launch of the Giants, a 400 per cent increase.
Mayor Williams posted his own celebratory message to Facebook to mark the milestone.
"Huge congrats to everyone who has played a part in this awesome achievement," he wrote.
City of Mandurah's award wasn't the only recognition for the Peel, with Dwellingup taking home the gold medal in the category of Tiny Tourism Town.
Shire president David Bolt said he was excited about the win and "the wider implications for the Shire of Murray".
"We've been working with the community for many years to deliver the vision of Dwellingup's businesses and residents. They asked us to focus on promoting Dwellingup's natural beauty and assets and its authentic country charm," Mr Bolt said.
"This award recognises yet again that visitors seek out Dwellingup because it is the State's best trails and adventure destination, and it's only an hour from Perth."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
