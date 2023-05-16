Mandurah Mail
Mandurah wins Top Tourism Town for second year in a row

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:39am
City of Mandurah has taken out Top Tourism Town for a second consecutive year. Picture from www.mandurah.wa.gov.au.
City of Mandurah has taken out the 7NEWS Top Tourism Town Award for the second year in a row.

