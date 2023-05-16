Mandurah MP David Templeman has responded to budget criticisms from Canning MP Andrew Hastie after a delay to Peel Health Campus' extension and the end to its privatisation was announced with the 2023-24 State Budget.
Mr Hastie slammed Premier Mark McGowan along with Peel's three local MPs Mr Templeman, Robyn Clarke and Lisa Munday, taking to social media to post his thoughts.
"The State Labor budget has done nothing to address the real problems faced by the Peel community, especially in health," Mr Hastie wrote.
"Premier - the people of Peel trusted you to fix our health system. But you and your local Labor team of David Templeman MLA, Lisa Munday MLA and Robyn Clarke MLA have let us down."
Mr Templeman has hit back at Mr Hastie's claims, telling the Mail that when Labor won government in 2017, they made a promise to "fight back against the privatisation of Peel Health Campus - and the complete neglect shown by federal liberal members such as Andrew Hastie".
"I have spent my career advocating for Mandurah locals, and I'm not stopping now. I am not going anywhere until Peel Health Campus is right back in public hands where it belongs and should have always been," Mr Templeman said.
Mr Hastie posted three 'budget fails' to his audience, writing that there had been delays to Peel Health Campus' upgrade, no new support for frontline health workers and no extra hospital funding.
Mr Templeman said as part of the 2023-24 state budget, the health system would be receiving an additional $1.2 billion investment, including an additional $6.5 million for the Peel Health Campus transformation "bringing services privatised by the Liberal-National Government back into public hands."
The investment into Peel Health Campus will see additional inpatient beds, chemotherapy places, more outpatient services and a mental health emergency centre amongst other advancements.
Mr Templeman said they were "currently doing the scoping work", because with a project this big, "we need to get it right".
"We need to make sure that what we do will deliver for population increases over the coming 15 years and for the demographic changes that will come with that," Mr Templeman said.
The back-and-forth between the members is nothing new, with the fight dating back to 2018, when then Dawesville MP Zak Kirkup held a public rally to campaign for funding.
Mr Templeman was also on the scene during this time, campaigning to then health minister Roger Cook for the funding.
Peel Health Campus is expected to be back in public hands in August of 2024, with extension works to begin after.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
