Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Godlemans head stellar lineup of Pinjarra Festival entertainment acts

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 15 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family act The Godlemans are set to hit the Pinjarra Festival stage over the weekend of June 3-4. Picture by Diamond Tree Jewellery Studio.
Family act The Godlemans are set to hit the Pinjarra Festival stage over the weekend of June 3-4. Picture by Diamond Tree Jewellery Studio.

A stellar lineup of local performers will hit the stage at the 2023 Pinjarra Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.