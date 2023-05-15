The Godlemans head stellar lineup of Pinjarra Festival entertainment acts

A stellar lineup of local performers will hit the stage at the 2023 Pinjarra Festival.
Leading the list of impressive musicians is family act The Godlemans, whose mind-blowing harmonies have been the talk of the town for several years.
Kim, Jen and Meagan Godleman have been a main fixture in the Peel's music scene, entertaining at bars, restaurants, private gatherings and large-scale events.
Also on the festival's main stage will be Tracey Barnett, Michael Ward, Midnight Rose, Ukendoit and Mel and the Misfits.
More music acts are set to be announced at a later date.
The event will see around 20,000 festival goers flock to the iconic Edenvale Heritage Precinct from 10am to 4pm on the weekend of June 3-4.
In addition to the live music, there will be a troupe of roving performers, more than 100 market stalls, free activities for children, workshops, displays and amusements.
There will be something for attendees of all ages, with vintage car and machinery displays, food and drink options and creative arts-based displays rounding out the weekend.
Shire of Murray president David Bolt said the Pinjarra Festival was a "celebration of our community's unique history, and vibrant culture".
"We are proud to host an event that showcases the best of Pinjarra and the Murray region," he said.
For more information, visit www.pinjarrafestival.com.au or follow @PinjarraFestival on Facebook and Instagram.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
