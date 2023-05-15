Mandurah Mail
Plans in the pipeline to replace Warrangup Spring Reserve boardwalk in Dawesville

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Warrangup Spring Reserve will see a new boardwalk as part of the City of Mandurah's program to preserve and improve accessibility of community spaces. Picture from Facebook.
Warrangup Spring Reserve will see a new boardwalk as part of the City of Mandurah's program to preserve and improve accessibility of community spaces.

City of Mandurah is in the early planning stages of replacing the iconic boardwalk at Warrungup Spring Reserve in Dawesville.

