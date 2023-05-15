Plans in the pipeline to replace Warrangup Spring Reserve boardwalk in Dawesville

City of Mandurah is in the early planning stages of replacing the iconic boardwalk at Warrungup Spring Reserve in Dawesville.
The works will aim to improve the safety of the boardwalk and also increase the accessibility and usability of the space.
Warrungup Spring Reserve offers walking trails and wildlife, as well as breathtaking views of the estuary - and it is also a significant cultural place for Bindjareb women.
A representative from the City confirmed they would be working closely with Indigenous Elders to design the new boardwalk.
Mayor Rhys Williams told the Mail the Warrungup boardwalk was a "beautiful space" that Mandurah was fortunate to have.
"Across the width and breadth of the City we've got lots of beautiful public spaces and we're driving a really ambitious program around the renewal of those community spaces," he said.
"The boardwalk is now heading towards the end of its life and we want to see a replacement boardwalk on-site."
The City opened a portal for community feedback on the redevelopment, and any ideas residents wished to be considered before May 31.
Mayor Williams said the next step would be putting a plan towards redeveloping the boardwalk in the next financial year.
Also on the agenda for City of Mandurah's redesigns was Blythwood Reserve in Dudley Park, with a new concept design showing pathways, picnic spots and play areas to be added to the space.
The concept design can be viewed on the Mandurah Matters website, and feedback can be given before May 24.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
