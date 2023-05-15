Golden Bay man charged after allegedly leading police on chase through Rockingham

A man from Golden Bay has been charged after he allegedly led police on a chase throughout Hillman and Rockingham last week.
About 3pm on May 10, police sighted a black Toyota RAV4 bearing false registration plates travelling along Calume Street in Hillman.
It is alleged officers activated emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the 26-year-old male driver failed to stop.
Officers tracked the vehicle to an underground carpark at Rockingham Shopping Centre where the man allegedly abandoned the RAV4 and transitioned to a second vehicle before leaving the area.
Prior to getting into the second vehicle, the man allegedly concealed a package in the area which was later identified as a sawn-off shotgun.
Acting on intelligence and assistance of police airwing, officers ascertained the man was at a residence in Hillman.
About 3.45pm, police stopped a white Holden Commodore leaving the property and allegedly located the man hiding in the boot of the vehicle.
The 26-year-old from Golden Bay was charged with one count of Driver of a Vehicle Failed to Comply With a Direction to Stop (Circumstance of Aggravation), one count of Reckless Driving to Escape Pursuit by Police, one count of No Authority to Drive - Suspended and one count of Possess Firearm With Circumstances of Aggravation.
He is due to appear before Rockingham Magistrates Court on May 19.
A 32-year-old Karnup woman was also charged by police, her charges included one count of Breach of Bail Undertaking, one count of Possessed any Drug Paraphernalia in or on Which There was a Prohibited Drug of Plant and one count of No Authority to Drive - Suspended.
She is next due to appear before Perth Magistrates Court on May 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.