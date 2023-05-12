Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wild & Savvy Hair Studio apprentices selected as part of Sydney Fashion Week styling team

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild & Savvy Hair Studio apprentices Tamia Moody and Zoe Da Silva have been selected to work in the styling team for Sydney Fashion Week. Picture supplied.
Wild & Savvy Hair Studio apprentices Tamia Moody and Zoe Da Silva have been selected to work in the styling team for Sydney Fashion Week. Picture supplied.

Two Mandurah hairdressing apprentices are jetting off to Sydney after being selected for the backstage styling team at Sydney Fashion Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.