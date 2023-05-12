Two Mandurah hairdressing apprentices are jetting off to Sydney after being selected for the backstage styling team at Sydney Fashion Week.
Zoe Da Silva, 16, and Tamia Moody, 26, both work at Mandurah salon Wild & Savvy Hair Studio, and their boss Savannah-Rose Skelton encouraged them to apply when the opportunity arose.
The process was run by the salon's colour supplier Redken, who held an audition requiring participants to create multiple looks under strict time constraints for several rounds.
Zoe said she had "never done anything like it before", but that the experience was too exciting to pass up.
"They showed us up on this massive screen what it was we were doing and the amount of time we had to complete the look," she said.
"Afterwards they would assess - it was a room of about 12 people, then we would do the next look - it was quite intense."
Zoe found her passion for hairdressing early, and said she knew school "wasn't for her".
"I really struggled at school and I was planning on leaving at the end of year 9 and going to Tafe.
"I was speaking to my mum and she said 'why don't you try hairdressing?'"
As fate would have it, Wild & Savvy's owner Savannah-Rose was Zoe's mum's hairdresser, and had been looking for a first year apprentice at the time.
Now, Zoe said she was completely in love with the art of hairdressing, and was thrilled to have the opportunity to go over to Sydney and be "inspired by the passion" of those working behind the scenes at Fashion Week.
Almost totally opposite to Zoe's experience, Tamia said she found her passion for hairdressing quite late - starting at 25 after thinking about it for a few years.
"I thought - no-one's going to take me on as an apprentice, I'm too old," Tamia said.
"But then a few things happened two years ago and I decided life's too short - I made a Facebook post and started hairdressing at 25."
Tamia said the audition process saw her create roller sets, a low-pony look, a chignon bun and other intricate styles which helped her to challenge herself.
She said her time training with Wild & Savvy prepared her well, and that she was looking forward to working with designers in Sydney.
Ms Skelton along with salon manager Chloe Bolwell will be travelling over with their apprentices for Sydney Fashion Week, which runs from May 15-19, to support them and cheer them on.
"The doors that this could open for them coming from a small town are amazing," they said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.