Woman allegedly attacked with bladed weapon in Warnbro

Detectives are investigating an alleged attack in Warnbro which saw a 21-year-old woman struck with a large-bladed weapon.
About 1.10pm on Wednesday, May 10, the woman and an unknown male had a fight in the carpark of Warnbro Shopping Centre.
It will be alleged that during the fight, the male struck the woman with the bladed weapon before leaving the scene in a light-coloured sedan.
The woman received serious injuries to her arm and was taken to Rockingham Hospital by a family member.
Police have released a description of the man they believe to be able to assist with their investigation.
He is believed to be light-skinned, aged in his early 20s with brown hair.
The man was wearing all black clothing at the time of the alleged attack.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.