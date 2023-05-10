Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale launches road safety campaign for horseback riders

The Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale has launched a campaign focussing on road safety for horseback riders ahead of National Road Safety Week from May 14-21.
With the Shire being a fast-growing local area with a semi-rural status, there are additional challenges which include horses sharing roads with cyclists, cars and scooters.
Shire president Councillor Michelle Rich said as WA's "leading equine hub", they took advocacy for safety of horseriders seriously.
She said the campaign was "a simple reminder to all road users of how to share the road safely, together, regardless of whether you're driving, walking, riding a bike, or on horseback."
Among the campaign features will be safety videos launched on social media platforms, which the Shire is encouraging residents to share.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe and confident on our roads," Ms Rich said.
"Help our community to make every journey safe."
For more information on the campaign visit www.sjshire.wa.gov.au/equineawareness.
