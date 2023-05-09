'Still getting a kick': Cory Wilson plays 300th game with South Mandurah

Few people can say they've stayed with their local community footy club for almost three decades, but Cory Wilson has done just that.
Wilson joined the South Mandurah Falcons back in 1996, despite coming from a basketball background.
"I used to play basketball because my dad was a basketballer," Wilson told the Mail.
"But all my friends from school played football - that's what got me down to the club."
Something about the Falcons made Wilson stick around, and over the weekend he reached the milestone of a whopping 300 games with the club.
The game saw past players return to the sidelines to watch, as well as Wilson's partner, Sarah, his children and step-children, and his mum, Tracey.
Wilson's ten-year-old son Ryder has followed in his dad's footstep, playing on the junior side, and the pair ran alongside each other through the 300th game banner and onto the field.
South Mandurah managed to score a 113-43 win against Waroona, and both teams joined together for the guard of honour on the way back - something Wilson said meant a lot to him.
Wilson said many of the club's members had acted as mentors to him over the years - including fellow reserves player Solomon Daw, PFNL legend Rod Tregenza, former South Mandurah president Greg Barnard (Barny) and current president Jasmine Cashell-Tregenza.
The "family atmosphere" was one of the many reasons Wilson said he had stayed with the Falcons for so long.
As far as highlights over his almost 30-year history with the club, Wilson said he would always remember the 2013 premiership.
"We won for one of our life members Brett Ticehurst," he said.
"He only had a couple of years left to coach and we finally got a win by a few points. That's one of my fondest memories."
When asked what his future would look like with the club, Wilson, said "I'll be playing as long as my body holds up".
"I've been on the committee for 14 years, vice president of the senior footy club for the last three years and I'm still playing... as long as I'm still getting a kick and contributing to the team."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
