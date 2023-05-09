Two men killed in Secret Harbour crash

Two men have been killed after a crash in Secret Harbour on Monday night.
About 5.20pm, a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle and a white Nissan Navara utility collided at the intersection of Surf Drive and Warnbro Sound Avenue.
Both the rider, a 20-year-old man, and the driver of the Nissan, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene.
Two passengers of the Nissan, a 12-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, were taking to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are urging anyone who saw the crash, or who has any information relating to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can upload their vision directly to investigators via this link: wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/fatalcrashsecretharbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.