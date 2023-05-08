Peel grandmother's generational fruit slice recipe to feature in Mother's Day cookbook

Peel local Sue Hackett grew up in a small country town, where baking was a main love language between friends and neighbours.
Bonnie Daly was a family friend of Ms Hackett's who was famous for her fruit slice recipe that she would share the other mums in town.
"It's how we all connected, long before the days of mobile phones," Ms Hackett said.
"Bonnie was well-known for her fruit slice."
After inheriting the recipe from Bonnie, Ms Hackett was able to share it with others as she grew up and fell in love with cooking herself.
Now, Ms Hackett will be sharing Bonnie's classic slice recipe with the wider community in Serenitas second inaugural Mother's Day Cookbook.
Serenitas develops and manages lifestyle communities for over 50's across Australia, and the Mother's Day Sweet Moments Cookbook will be gifted to all Serenitas homeowners.
"Our generation was always full of home-cooking and baking, we rarely had store-bought biscuits of cookies," Ms Hackett said.
"Just like my mum and grandmothers, I meet up with neighbours, friends and family to share my latest creation."
Ms Hackett said Bonnie's fruit slice "never seemed to last long", and that the flavours held a lot of special memories for her.
"The fruit and the coconut are what makes it so special for me because it's how I remember my childhood and the special women in my life who made this very recipe for me," she said.
"I've passed this recipe on to my children now and I hope they continue to pass it on."
Bonnie Daly's Fruit Slice Recipe:
Ingredients -
Method -
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
