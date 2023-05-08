Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Peel grandmother's generational fruit slice recipe to feature in Mother's Day cookbook

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
May 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel local Sue Hackett is sharing her family friend's fruit slice recipe in a cookbook coming out to celebrate Mother's Day. Picture supplied.
Peel local Sue Hackett is sharing her family friend's fruit slice recipe in a cookbook coming out to celebrate Mother's Day. Picture supplied.

Peel local Sue Hackett grew up in a small country town, where baking was a main love language between friends and neighbours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.