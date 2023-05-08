Woman left seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Herron

A 27-year-old woman has been left seriously injured after her car crashed into a tree in Herron over the weekend.
About 7.15pm on Saturday, May 6, the woman's bronze Honda CR-V station wagon was travelling on Mount John Road.
When she reached the intersection with Old Coast Road, the vehicle left the carriageway and struck a tree.
The 27-year-old, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was seriously injured in the crash and airlifted to hospital for treatment.
Police are urging anyone who saw the crash, or the bronze Honda CR-V travelling in the area prior to the crash, or who has any information relating to this crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
