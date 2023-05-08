Mandurah Mail
Woman left seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Herron

Updated May 8 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:13am
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Herron over the weekend. Picture from files.
A 27-year-old woman has been left seriously injured after her car crashed into a tree in Herron over the weekend.

