Fishing spear dislodges from Dawesville Dolphin calf, DBCA to continue monitoring welfare

The Peel community is celebrating today after the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions announced the fishing spear stuck in the side of Dawesville dolphin calf, Bliss, had dislodged.
In a statement online, the DBCA said the wound did not appear to be impacting the calf's movements so far, and that Bliss had been displaying "normal behaviour".
The 15-month-old dolphin was first spotted in Dawesville's waterways with what appeared to be a gidgee spear stuck in its right side with the pole attached. The pole later dislodged, and the DBCA along with volunteers monitored the dolphin to see if the rest would follow.
Estuary Guardians Mandurah and dolphin researcher Dr Krista Nicholson were among those helping the DBCA's monitoring of Bliss, with initial concerns being that the spear may have pierced the blubber - or that algae surrounding the spear could cause infection.
For now, Peel dolphin lovers are breathing a sigh of relief.
A representative from the DBCA said the organisation would continue to observe Bliss' progress.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.