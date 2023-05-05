Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fishing spear dislodges from Dawesville Dolphin calf, DBCA to continue monitoring welfare

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fishing spear stuck in Dawesville dolphin calf Bliss' side has dislodged, the DBCA says. Picture by DBCA.
The fishing spear stuck in Dawesville dolphin calf Bliss' side has dislodged, the DBCA says. Picture by DBCA.

The Peel community is celebrating today after the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions announced the fishing spear stuck in the side of Dawesville dolphin calf, Bliss, had dislodged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.