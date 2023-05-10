Black Sun/Blood Moon: powerful climate change-inspired play comes to Peel

When playwright Chris Bendall sat down with his daughter four years ago to chat, as they often did, the conversation took an interesting turn.
She had recently learned about climate change - and Chris saw immediately through his child's eyes how the situation made her feel.
What then nine-year-old Eloise didn't know, was that climate change wasn't a new situation.
Chris told her the world "hadn't suddenly woken up and said 'we're doing damage to the planet'", but that people had known for decades and hadn't been able to address it yet.
Then, Eloise said something else that left her father speechless.
"What are you doing about it?"
"You want to blame other people - these people should've done this, the government should've done that - but I thought... what have I actually done?," Chris told the Mail.
Inspired by Eloise, who eventually joined the school strikes for climate, Chris said he realised that working in theatre meant his power came from "telling stories". So, that's what he did.
Chris devised the play Black Sun/Blood Moon, a fantastical story about "finding your voice and saving the world", following a father/daughter duo Maddy and Paul.
Now, the show is headed to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre stage, where it will perform on June 23.
"I read a book written by climate expert Rebecca Huntley - it was a really interesting piece which said - there's a lot of science and knowledge out there, but we need to hit people's hearts as well as their minds," Chris said.
The show includes several magical, creative elements including puppets of endangered animals by Erth Visual & Physical Inc.
"We have extraordinary life-sized puppets of endangered species - an incredible gorilla, dolphin, a peregrine falcon - these puppets weave through the third act."
Joining the magic is projection art by Susie Henderson, sound design by Kingsley Reeve and set/costume design by Isla Shaw.
"It's a play full of ideas and a powerful story, but I also wanted to engage audiences young and old, so the designers and I were keen to have kind of a magic, eye-popping sense to it," Chris said.
The Mandurah performance will see the inspiration behind the show, Chris' daughter Eloise, take over the leading role of Maddy, which she had previously been understudying.
"The show starts based on her, but the character does a lot of things my daughter never did," Chris said, laughing.
He said an important element to the show was finding the perfect father/daughter pairings for the tour - to show the natural rapport and comfort on stage.
"Matthew Whittet has taken over the role, and has built two rapports with his two stage daughters," Chris said.
"He's a dad himself. As a dad, he took on that care and that relationship - it was lovely to watch him in the rehearsal room working with his two Maddys."
Chris is no stranger to WA, having lived and worked for five years in Fremantle.
He said he was "very much looking forward to coming back" and engaging with the Mandurah audience.
"I hope people come out of the show and feel inspired to engage and understand the situation more - and to realise individual change can make an extraordinary chance."
He said his ultimate goal for Black Sun/Blood Moon was to inspire dialogue across generations.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
