Mandurah Mail
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Black Sun/Blood Moon: powerful climate change-inspired play comes to Peel

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Sun/Blood Moon was inspired by director and writer Chris Bendall's conversations with his own daughter, Eloise. Picture by Jackie Cooper.
Black Sun/Blood Moon was inspired by director and writer Chris Bendall's conversations with his own daughter, Eloise. Picture by Jackie Cooper.

When playwright Chris Bendall sat down with his daughter four years ago to chat, as they often did, the conversation took an interesting turn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.