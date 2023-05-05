Mandurah Mail
John Bell Scholarship up for grabs along with free Bell Shakespeare student workshops at MANPAC

Updated May 5 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 1:48pm
Selected students will get the opportunity to travel to Sydney and train under Bell Shakespeare's professional actors and directors. Picture supplied.
Renowned national theatre company Bell Shakespeare is offering schools and students in the Peel Region the opportunity to take part in free workshops based on Shakespeare's classic play Twelfth Night.

