Renowned national theatre company Bell Shakespeare is offering schools and students in the Peel Region the opportunity to take part in free workshops based on Shakespeare's classic play Twelfth Night.
The opportunity will be open to all schools who book their students in to see Twelfth Night at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on August 22.
Students will take part in a 75-minute workshop prior to watching the show which will cover plot, characters, key themes and scenes as well as production design and backstage insights.
Held at MANPAC, the workshop will be run by Bell Shakespeare's teaching artists, professional actors who will help students to understand and engage with Shakespeare's language and bring it to life through performance.
Artistic Director Peter Evans said the Company's goal was to make sure those who lived outside of capital cities didn't miss out on theatrical experiences.
"We are thrilled to give regional students the chance to experience Shakespeare in a practical and immersive format," Mr Evans said.
The workshops aren't all that's on offer for young people, with the John Bell Scholarship up for grabs for aspiring actors across the Peel.
Open to students aged 16+, the scholarship provides a fully-funded scholarship to learn from some of the country's most respected actors, directors and educators at Bell Shakespeare.
Chosen students from across regional Australia will get the chance to travel to Bell Shakespeare's headquarters in Sydney in early 2024 to take part in an intensive week-long program.
Over the week, they will receive training and mentoring, undertake acting masterclass and backstage tours, observe rehearsals and watch live theatre performances.
Auditions will be in the form of a 15-minute workshop audition with a Bell Shakespeare artist, where students perform a prepared Shakespearean monologue and receive feedback and direction.
"This is a phenomenal opportunity that can help set the stage for a career in theatre," Mr Evans said.
The shortlist will be announced in November 2023 with the successful recipients announced in December, 2023.
