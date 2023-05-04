Mandurah detectives charge 25 high harm offenders through Operation Staircase | VIDEO

Mandurah and Rockingham detectives have charged 25 high harm offenders for crimes committed across the regions through Operation Staircase.
The operation ran between April 17-April 24, utilising staff from across the Mandurah district and targeted high harm offenders in the area.
During the operation police located and seized methamphetamine, GHB, cannabis and drug paraphernalia - along with a caravan, alleged to have been stolen from Mandurah.
There were 48 offences spanning across the 25 people charged in Operation Staircase - which included Aggravated Burglary, Home Burglary and Commit, Steal Motor Vehicle, Stealing and Fraud.
Mandurah Police continue to urge the community to report information to Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
