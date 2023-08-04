From growing up in country Pinjarra to researching migration of humpback whales

Growing up in country Pinjarra, Corinna Gosby didn't spend too much time in the ocean - but she did develop a love for animals and nature.
Today, she is a marine researcher documenting the migration of humpback whales, and recently published her first paper involving that research.
In the final year of her undergraduate degree in environmental science and zoology, Corinna said she went on a trip to Exmouth, which set her life on a course she never could've imagined.
"I didn't even consider a career in marine biology until the final year of my undergrad - I decided to get my scuba diving certificate in Ningaloo and it totally changed my direction," she said.
"It was the most amazing experience - I realised this is what I'm passionate about."
Not knowing anyone in the profession, Corinna decided to try her luck reaching out to academics and sharing her keenness to learn.
"I spent a whole year doing volunteer work, reaching out to some cool researchers who might need help," Corinna said.
One of the most enlightening moments in her early research days was working with Dr Rebecca Wellard from Project Orca.
Corinna helped Dr Wellard conduct research in Bremmer Bay, surveying killer whales in Exmouth for a season.
This research worked primarily with the acoustic sounds and soundscapes of the whales, which led Corinna to her own project, supervised by Dr Christine Erbe.
Using underwater recordings of humpback whales over the last 20 years, Corinna discovered the subjects were migrating from Antarctic feedings grounds and arriving in the Perth Canyon earlier and earlier as time progressed.
The conclusion of the research suggested that if environmental conditions on breeding and feeding grounds changed out-of-sync, the whales may be unable to reach either place during the conditions they needed to thrive.
"They were arriving a month earlier now than they were 20 years ago, which is related to sea surface temperature," Corinna said.
Next, Corinna wants to expand on her research as she finishes her masters.
When asked what advice she would give to young people looking to pursue a job in the field, she laughed and said "first I would tell them the field is not as empty for jobs as it may initially seem".
"Some people are reluctant to go into marine biology simple because there's no jobs - but that's not the case. If you're passionate and motivated in the field and see someone doing research you're interested in - reach out to them."
As far as the future, Corinna said her ultimate dream would be to travel with her research and help to educate people and share her projects with both the general public and other scientists in the field.
"I want to create impact with my research. I'm interested to see how research can move from science into policy."
To read Corinna's paper Vocalizing humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) migrating from Antarctic feeding grounds arrive earlier and earlier in the Perth Canyon, Western Australia visit this link.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
