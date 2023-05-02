DBCA investigates after Dawesville dolphin calf is struck with fishing spear

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) is monitoring the welfare of a Dawesville dolphin that was struck with a fishing spear.
The 15-month-old calf, Bliss, was first seen by concerned locals with what appeared to be a gidgee spear lodged in its right side.
DBCA is now working alongside Estuary Guardians Mandurah and dolphin researcher Dr Krista Nicholson to monitor the dolphin and ascertain whether they can safely intervene and remove the spear.
A DBCA representative told the Mail that they were taking a "measured" approach into the incident, but would be investigating the circumstances behind the injury.
"We would like to think no one would deliberately gidgee a dolphin calf, but the angle of the spear straight into the side of the dolphin would suggest that it may have been done deliberately.
"The visibility within the water may have been murky, the spear-fisherman may have thought it was a shark - we are cautious jumping to conclusions."
He said if the calf's injury was done with intention, the behaviour was "unacceptable and illegal", with animal cruelty implications and DBCA regulations in breach which could incur substantial fines.
DBCA staff and volunteers spent yesterday afternoon until dusk in the water and were back out today in order to locate and monitor Bliss, who has been travelling with mother, Brandon.
"They appear to be in good condition in terms of displaying normal behaviour, travelling and foraging - that's obviously pleasing," the representative said.
A main concern for the DBCA at this point was finding out whether the wound was on the surface, or whether it had pierced the blubber. The entry point of the spear has started to accrue algae, and the representative said infection was something they were wary of.
"The hopeful outcome is the spear can dislodge naturally and give the dolphin a chance to heal... they are pretty remarkable creatures in terms of their ability to heal.
"We're still trying to gather information - the public can help in terms of reporting any sightings, locations they've seen bliss or any high-res photos."
A spokesperson from Estuary Guardians Mandurah said the team was "shocked and deeply concerned" for Bliss and that it was "heartbreaking" that the young calf had been harmed in this way.
The general public is urged not to approach the dolphin, but to contact the Wildcare Helpline on 9474 9055 with any sightings or behaviour observations.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
