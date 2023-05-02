Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

DBCA investigates after Dawesville dolphin calf is struck with fishing spear

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DBCA is investigating after Dawesville dolphin calf, Bliss, was shot with a fishing spear. Picture from Estuary Guardians Mandurah.
DBCA is investigating after Dawesville dolphin calf, Bliss, was shot with a fishing spear. Picture from Estuary Guardians Mandurah.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) is monitoring the welfare of a Dawesville dolphin that was struck with a fishing spear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.