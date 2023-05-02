Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Welfare concerns for woman last seen leaving Peel Health Campus

Updated May 2 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Kelly was last seen leaving Peel Health Campus on Monday afternoon. Picture from WA Police.
Bree Kelly was last seen leaving Peel Health Campus on Monday afternoon. Picture from WA Police.

Police are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 39-year-old woman last seen leaving Peel Health Campus on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.