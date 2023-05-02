Welfare concerns for woman last seen leaving Peel Health Campus

Police are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 39-year-old woman last seen leaving Peel Health Campus on Monday afternoon.
Bree Kelly was seen leaving the hospital on Lakes Road about 3pm yesterday, May 1.
Bree is described as being approximately 176cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper and black leggings.
Police have concerns for Bree's welfare and urge anyone with information to call police immediately on 131 444.
