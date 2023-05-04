Wannanup resident Brooke Conduit is many things - a wife, a mother, a nurse, a beach-lover - and someone who believes all women deserve to feel beautiful.
About 18 months ago, Ms Conduit realised there was a gap in the clothing market that she wanted to fill.
She discovered that aside from chain stores, there were few boutiques that stocked unique and trendy items catering to a large range of sizes.
"I couldn't find what I wanted in my size after having my babies and I guess just not getting back into the shape I was before," Ms Conduit told the Mail.
"I couldn't find anything stylish in a flattering size."
As a full-time nurse with two children who had just started at school, she decided to take a leap of faith and follow her passion, setting up a boutique which would operate from her house.
She named the business Lilly & Ty, the names of her two children who she said were "her reason".
Ms Conduit ordered from a Sydney company which stocked beautiful pieces up to a size 22, and ordered her first range of clothing.
"I started off with one of those little Kmart racks with six or seven styles in," she said, laughing.
"I posted it on the Wannanup community page and I sold out in a week."
When she closed the doors of the boutique for two months to focus on nursing, Ms Conduit said the community reached out to confirm to her there was a demand needing to be met.
"I had everyone asking me 'why did you close? I can't find any clothes!'"
Inspired by the support, she decided to try and grow her business.
"I've never done anything like it before - at first I was just testing the waters," she said.
"I love doing this... I love making every woman feel beautiful, and seeing their smiles when they come out and show me. It makes me feel warm inside."
Ms Conduit said she had faith in the brand she ordered from, because she had been wearing it herself for five years and it was "great quality" and "washed well".
She said she was passionate about trying to stay under a certain price, and was determined to, as long as possible, stay under $100.
While she joked she was "not a fashionista at all", she said her style was inspired by "being comfortable" while still feeling feminine.
"I like something a little bit different while still going with the times," she said.
Another benefit of running her own business, Ms Conduit said, was being able to stay at home with her children as much as possible.
"One of the reasons I actually stopped doing full-time nursing and moved to casual was because the kids weren't coping with me working so much," she said.
"I'm so grateful to have so many loyal customers that keep me at home with my babies."
As for the future of Lilly & Ty, Ms Conduit said she would love to one day expand to more than one shop, and have employees working for the brand.
For now, she said she was content serving her customers from her coastal corner of the world and getting out to the beach as much as possible with her family.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
