'Come back to yourself': Fearless Women's Forest Gathering comes to Dwellingup

Women around WA will have the chance to "come back to themselves" after a weekend of healing and restoration at the Fearless Women's Forest Gathering in Dwellingup.
Hosted by Holistic Wellness Community, the weekend from May 14-16 will include activities held by 35 unique facilitators which all centre around mental wellbeing and relaxation.
The event is the passion project of Murray locals Carolyne Forte and Michelle Cherry, who say they are both familiar with burnout, and the societal pressures and expectations put on women.
"It's a weekend to come recalibrate, reset and actually find your magic," Ms Cherry told the Mail.
"Find what lights you up and come back to you again."
With psychologists on-site, as well as crafting, yoga, mental health workshops, Japanese forest bathing and dancing - there is something for everyone looking to unwind.
"It's a space where you get to make a commitment to yourself first," Ms Forte said.
"The idea is that the end of the weekend, we go back to our families better mothers, lovers, sisters... people - after taking time for ourselves."
No strangers to "letting out the inner weirdo", the pair will greet attendees at the gates donning fairy wings in order to ensure no one feels embarrassed or anxious whether they are attending in a group or alone.
"We go through life, some of us in corporate jobs, feeling like we've got to fit a particular mould, but we've got to embrace those other parts of us," Ms Forte said.
The day of activities will round out each evening with a big communal fire, as well as smaller fires where women can gather and share what's on their hearts.
There will also be market stalls, healers, readers and massage therapists available.
A team of Indigenous women will be joining the weekend to share cultural experiences such as a Welcome to Country and creating a large-scale sand artwork with attendees.
Ms Forte and Ms Cherry said the weekend would be "safe, supportive and nurturing", and will provide a much-needed reprieve from the pressures of every day life.
All who identify as women are welcome to attend the event, and there are several camping options available including camping, glamping and bunk-house tickets.
There are also catered or self-catered options.
Tickets can be purchased via events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/fearless-women-s-forest-gathering.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.