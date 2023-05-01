Mandurah Mail
UPDATED: 11-year-old boy taken away in rescue helicopter after Falcon crash

Updated May 1 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 12:05pm
The RAC Rescue Helicopter has been deployed to a crash in Falcon. Picture from files.
An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the car he was travelling in collided with a truck on Monday morning.

