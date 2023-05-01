UPDATED: 11-year-old boy taken away in rescue helicopter after Falcon crash

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the car he was travelling in collided with a truck on Monday morning.
Around 8.45am, the Toyota LandCruiser carrying the boy, driven by a 36-year-old man, was travelling southwest on Old Coast Road approaching the intersection of Baroy Street.
At the same time, an Isuzu light truck was travelling northeast in the opposite direction.
As the LandCruiser turned right into Baroy Street it collided with the truck.
The driver of the Toyota and the 20-year-old male driver of the truck were not seriously injured.
The 11-year-old boy remains in hospital.
Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/seriouscrashfalcon.
PREVIOUSLY:
The RAC Rescue Helicopter has been deployed to a crash in Falcon Monday morning, with traffic on Old Coast Road substantially backed up.
It is early stages, but a police representative said they believe both a car and truck were involved in the accident.
They said a "young teen" was taken to hospital in the rescue helicopter and that there are no other reported injuries at this time.
More information to come.
