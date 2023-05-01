Submissions open to recognise dedicated volunteers in Shire of Murray

Submissions for the Shire of Murray's 2023 Volunteer Awards are open, with the event set to recognise Murray residents who dedicate their time to bettering the community.
To acknowledge the contribution of longstanding volunteers within local organisations, the Shire will award a certificate of appreciation to those who have reached the milestones of 10 or 20 years.
Submissions for 'Outstanding Contributions by a Volunteer' will recognise those who have gone above and beyond for their community.
The awards, supported by Lotterywest and Volunteering WA, will be held at Edenvale Heritage Precinct in Pinjarra during National Volunteer Week in May.
Shire President David Bolt said the council was "grateful to have thousands of volunteers in the Shire who dedicate their time and services".
"It is important that we take the opportunity to thank them for their efforts. I encourage you to nominate those who deserve recognition as community volunteers, and look forward to celebrating their achievements..."
Among those recognised in last years awards were a number of members of Murray Music and Drama Club, who had reached 20 years of contribution to the local theatre community.
The club itself has been a source of entertainment in the region since 1969, and has seen countless local performers grow up on stage.
The 2023 awards will be held on May 18, and nominations can be made at: www.murray.wa.gov.au/Volunteers2023
To RSVP to the event, email events@murray.wa.gov.au or call Fiona McBride on 9531 7636.
Nominations close Sunday, May 7.
