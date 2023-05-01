Mandurah Mail
Submissions open to recognise dedicated volunteers in Shire of Murray

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
Brylin Bonner, Lori Anders and Fiona Paterson from Murray Music and Drama Club with Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke and Shire President David Bolt. Picture supplied.
Submissions for the Shire of Murray's 2023 Volunteer Awards are open, with the event set to recognise Murray residents who dedicate their time to bettering the community.

