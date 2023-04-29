"I wouldn't trade the NBA for the life I've had; the places I've been, the experiences I've had, the people I've met... they all make the Ray Turner I am today."
Who of us could honestly say they wouldn't trade away their life for a shot at fame and fortune in one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, especially when so much of your life was spent reaching for it?
Yet when Mandurah Magic's towering forward/centre Ray Turner, 33, says he wouldn't change a thing, you're inclined to believe him.
Spend some time with the man and you'll find not just a massively talented basketballer, but a genuine and humble individual who is thankful for the, at times chaotic, life he's led that has brought him to this moment.
Projected at one time in college as a first round NBA draft talent, Turner believes he would've been drafted had he declared for the NBA draft after his sophomore season in 2011.
However, he'd worked hard to improve his grades during his freshman year to gain playing eligibility and was determined to finish his education, staying on for his junior and senior years, which coincided with a change in coach at the Aggies and a change in fortunes.
While his Texas A&M teammate Khris Middleton would be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round in 2012, a draft in which Turner was still projected as a second-round talent (Middleton is now an NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star), when Turner's draft came in 2013 a call from an NBA GM never came, and workouts with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs didn't lead to anything.
Well, that's not true - what it actually led to was 10-year journey that has seen him land in Mandurah circa Uruguay, Cyprus, Japan, New Zealand and Hungary, and has taken in stints in the NBL with the Sydney Kings, time in Victoria, plus MVP and championship-winning seasons in WA and Queensland.
The journey also led him to meet his wife Gabriella, an Australian basketballer who also plays for the Magic, and the pair are now parents to an 18-month-old son.
Not every part of the journey has been smooth, however; non-payments in 'lesser' leagues like Cyprus and Hungary cut short his stays in those countries, although the Turners enjoyed a "magical" Christmas in Budapest despite his club issues.
And despite being one of hundreds, if not thousands, of US basketball diaspora spread around the globe making a living through the game they love, the cutthroat world of professional sports means it has sometimes been difficult to make connections with teammates.
"There were times that were pretty isolating because you couldn't speak the language or the players didn't want to hang out," he said.
"Even with other American players it can be hard because in a way, yeah you're teammates, but you're competing with each other too.
"I've been in situations with some teams who will replace you straight away if you're not performing and putting up the numbers. I've had situations where the team has flown in another import ready to take your spot if you don't ball out. That's a really difficult situation to be in.
"But then somewhere like Japan, they take care of everything. Everything. When I got there the accommodation was ready, the apartment was set up. They even flew in my wife.
"If you needed a massage they had that all set up. As a professional environment it was unlike anything else I experienced.
"On the court, we had a 60-game season so we were right into it every day. I loved that. I could have gone back but I had applied for my Australian residency and I couldn't leave the country. It would have been nice but I don't regret not being able to go back."
The good and the bad has all been part of the learning experience for Turner, who has recently entered the world of real estate with Harcourts Mandurah, which he loves, as the job allows him to connect with people he might not otherwise get the chance to connect with.
His natural easygoing nature makes the move into selling houses seem like a no-brainer, too.
"I like the nature of real estate because I love connecting with people and it's a job that definitely allows you to do that," he said.
"You're also getting a chance to help people. 'Hi, how you doing? I'm Ray, what can I do for you?' I love that element of it. It's a great fit for me."
Mandurah is a great fit too with life working out on and off the court.
"The lifestyle here is amazing. The water is right there with the estuary and beaches. I love the club too, being around different people and helping out where I can. It's the perfect place for our family."
