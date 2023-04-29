While his Texas A&M teammate Khris Middleton would be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round in 2012, a draft in which Turner was still projected as a second-round talent (Middleton is now an NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star), when Turner's draft came in 2013 a call from an NBA GM never came, and workouts with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs didn't lead to anything.

