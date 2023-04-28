Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Peel's ambulance ramping drops by 70 per cent

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
April 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Health Campus has had a 70 per cent reduction in ambulance ramping from this time last year. Picture from files.
Peel Health Campus has had a 70 per cent reduction in ambulance ramping from this time last year. Picture from files.

Data has shown Peel Health Campus' ambulance ramping has dropped significantly - with statistics presenting a 70 per cent decrease from last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.