Peel's ambulance ramping drops by 70 per cent

Data has shown Peel Health Campus' ambulance ramping has dropped significantly - with statistics presenting a 70 per cent decrease from last year.
The latest data shows ramping hours at Peel Health Campus were 163 hours in March of 2023, down from 517 in March, 2022.
Dawesville MP and former paramedic Lisa Munday said the decrease was a joint effort between medical staff and state government funding.
"This immediate benefit allows our paramedics to be back out in the community ready to serve the public," she said.
Mandurah MP David Templeman said it was a step forward in ensuring the community had access to "world class hospital care".
Ambulance ramping across WA hospitals reached a record high in 2022 after COVID-19 and flu outbreaks impacted the state.
During the first four weeks of July, 2022, ambulances spent 6,531 hours ramped outside hospitals.
The state government has invested more than $380 million into improving emergency medical access, including the Ministerial Taskforce into ambulance ramping.
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke said the reduction was a great result for the region and "a testament to the hard work of Peel Health Campus staff".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
