BREAKING: Greenfields man charged for alleged animal cruelty offences in Dawesville

Police have charged a Greenfields man with multiple alleged animal cruelty incidents which occurred in Dawesville during January and February of this year.
The man was charged following a joint investigation involving Mandurah Police, RSCPA WA and City of Mandurah.
The 22-year-old from Greenfields was charged with two counts of Was Cruel To An Animal By Torturing, Mutilating, Beating, Wounding, Tormenting Or Otherwise Ill-treating The Animal.
He is due to appear in Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 23.
Inquiries are continuing into further reported incidents.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
