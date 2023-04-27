Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

BREAKING: Greenfields man charged for alleged animal cruelty offences in Dawesville

Updated April 27 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 7:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Greenfields man has been charged with animal cruelty offences which allegedly occurred in January and February of this year. Picture from files.
A Greenfields man has been charged with animal cruelty offences which allegedly occurred in January and February of this year. Picture from files.

Police have charged a Greenfields man with multiple alleged animal cruelty incidents which occurred in Dawesville during January and February of this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.