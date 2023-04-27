Mandurah Visitor Centre has become the first visitor centre in WA to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Initiative in order to better support visitors with non-visible disabilities.
The initiative exists to help those with disabilities which are not immediately obvious such as chronic pain and dementia as well as those who experience things like sensory sensitivity or anxiety, to feel seen and confident asking for additional help if needed.
Mandurah Visitor Centre staff have undergone hidden disability training, and "I Support Sunflower" badges and lanyards, which communicate to visitors that they can be approached for additional help.
Visit Mandurah general manager Anita Kane said the team wanted to "create a welcoming environment" where visitors with non-visible disabilities felt comfortable.
Studies have shown 1 in 5 people in Australia have a disability, with 85 per cent being "hidden".
Wearing the initiative's sunflower discreetly indicates to staff, colleagues and health professionals that they need additional support, help or time.
City of Mandurah has been working towards being "the most accessible and inclusive destination in WA", and took out the top spot at the Most Accessible Community WA Awards in 2021.
Find out more about accessible places, accommodation and experiences in Mandurah at the Visit Mandurah website.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.