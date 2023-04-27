Mandurah Mail
Mandurah Visitor Centre joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative

Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Mandurah Visitor Centre has become the first visitor centre in WA to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Initiative in order to better support visitors with non-visible disabilities.

