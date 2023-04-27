How to know when you need to call the professionals for pest control?

Have you heard scurrying in the walls? Have you seen things moving in the kitchen cupboard? Have you felt something moving from your pillow onto your arm?

Pests are a real problem all over Australia. These unsightly, disease-carrying vermin can make you feel anxious, frustrated and unclean.

Pest infestation has many serious effects on your health. Pests bring allergens and high amounts of bacteria that promote the transmission of infections. The Environment Protection Agency discusses the many problems of pest infestation and the effect on your health here.

So, how can you know when it's time to call the professionals for pest control?

Different pests are active in different seasons. Perth in particular has a warmer climate which means pests (especially termites) can stay active all year through with no real 'cooling off' period. Pest life cycles tend to begin at the onset of spring and if not handled early will quickly get out of hand.

Have you heard that clove oil will keep the pests away? Tea tree? Borax? How about the one where "pests can't live in a clean house"? Or how about, "I don't have a dog or cat, so I can't have fleas."

While there's some merit to these myths, these methods are no sure way to deal with a legitimate pest problem.

For every cockroach that you see there are 40-100 of its buddies hiding in your home. These creepy critters are nocturnal, so they wait until you're asleep to make a move, and they multiply QUICKLY.

Once a pest makes itself comfortable in your home an infestation can happen FAST.

Signs That it's Time to Call the Professionals:

1) You see a lot of cobwebs, droppings, itchy red spots on you/your pets: You may notice these things more at the same time each year.

2) You notice unexplained wall damage or sagging of wooden structures: A tell-tale sign of termites; this needs to be dealt with fast.

3) You have tried 'home remedies' but still see signs of pests: if you find yourself trying these remedies more than once every 6 months, you need professional pest exterminators.

4) You become confused about which products/chemicals are best for your unique situation: effective pest control is tailored to your circumstances, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. A google search for management techniques is likely to be unreliable if you do not have industry experience.

5) You have any concerns about safety: Allergies, children, or pregnancy in the household all increase the risks of inhaling potentially toxic fumes created from a DIY pest control job.

The benefits of using professional pest exterminators

Pest exterminators are able to identify the pest causing the problem and where it resides in your property.

Professional jobs are quicker and more reliable, saving you time.

Often guaranteed results.



Industry knowledge; professionals know how to use chemicals properly and safely. You should always use an exterminator who holds an appropriate pest control license.

They have the right tools to locate and remove nests (inside walls, roof cavity), and can do so without causing damage to your home.



They can provide information about the pests, pesticides used and answer your questions. The Department of Health can help you with any specific questions or concerns you have around the potential health effects of pesticide use.

Saves you the stress of having to encounter the pests yourself!

