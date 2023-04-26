House of the Week | Enviable coastal lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
The enviable coastal lifestyle that San Remo offers is one that many can only dream of, living in one of Mandurah's most sought-after streets.
Built with stunning engineered oak timber flooring, an elegant lounge with wall-recessed electric log fire, and a formal dining area leading through to the second family/living area with high ceilings. The standout kitchen with stone benchtops also boasts Smeg appliances and central island bench with show-stopping 'skylight windows'. The separate theatre or games room can be found through French doors between the kitchen and living area.
The main suite is large in size boasting a parents' retreat, walk-in robe and renovated ensuite. Situated in a separate wing are the three guest bedrooms, all of which are generous in size and offer shared use of the second bathroom. Upstairs, yet another living space can be found along with study/home office with access to the balcony.
The patio entertaining area has a cedar lined timber ceiling, an outdoor kitchen with built-in barbeque, granite benchtops, wine fridge and range hood. The backyard is immaculately presented and easy-care with bore reticulation to the established gardens and lawns.
Being only a few moments from the beach, 7 Ronsard Drive is a striking two-level residence that is your opportunity to make it a reality.
