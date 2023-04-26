Mandurah man avoids prison despite repeated driving offences

A Mandurah man whose attempts to evade police resulted in him suffering a number broken bones has avoided a prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges at Mandurah Magistrates court.
David Christopher Hopkins, 37, fell more than six metres after trying to jump a wall to get away from police in Lakelands in January after being spotted riding a motorcyle without a licence plate and on the wrong side of the road.
The court heard Hopkins had ridden the bike to Lakelands to buy drugs despite having a suspended licence, and he was seen by a patrol vehicle riding without a licence plate.
Hopkins was heard to have turned onto another street where he was seen by a different police vehicle riding on the wrong side of the road.
Police turned to follow him and found his bike in the driveway of a home next to bushland near Mandjoogoordap Drive.
Hopkins was found nearby suffering from a broken arm and shattered heel after he tried to jump a wall to escape.
He received a suspended 13-month prison sentence and further driving disqualifications for driving while disqualified and reckless driving, plus a fine of $600 for drug possession, and was ordered to pay court costs of $264.30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.