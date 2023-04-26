Mandurah man avoids prison despite repeated driving offences

Mandurah Mail
David Christopher Hopkins, 37, avoids prison sentence after being charged with reckless driving and driving while disqualified

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:43am, first published April 26 2023 - 2:40pm
A Mandurah man whose attempts to evade police resulted in him suffering a number broken bones has avoided a prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges at Mandurah Magistrates court.

