$250 million project to divert heavy vehicles around Pinjarra delayed until at least 2026

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:41am, first published April 26 2023 - 1:15pm
The Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation has been delayed.
Construction of the planned Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation has been shelved until at least 2026 as alternative routes are considered for the $250 million project.

Local News

