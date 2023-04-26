Construction of the planned Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation has been shelved until at least 2026 as alternative routes are considered for the $250 million project.
The deviation was set to provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles around Pinjarra to reduce congestion and improve safety on South Western Highway, George Street and Pinjarra Williams Road, and to improve safety for pedestrians and local drivers.
Before construction of Forrest Highway, South Western Highway through Pinjarra recorded about 10,000 vehicles per day passing through the town centre; when the highway opened in 2009 traffic volumes reduced by about half.
However, industry expansion in the area has seen an increase in heavy vehicle movements through Pinjarra, with traffic recorded at the intersection of South Western Highway and Pinjarra Road in February 2022 averaging nearly 16,000 vehicles per day on weekdays.
A Main Roads WA spokesperson told the Mail the delays come because of a need to re-connect and re-engage with the local Indigenous community after part of the planned route was set to run through areas of cultural significance.
Main Roads WA and the shire had consulted with residents throughout 2017 and 2018, with further consultation with nearby landowners and business throughout 2020 and 2021.
Then in April 2021, Main Roads WA met with Indigenous community representatives who expressed concern regarding the impact on cultural and heritage values, which led to further consultation and a deferral of stage one works in late-2021.
The spokesperson said further community and stakeholder engagement with traditional owners and their community members would better inform the project.
"Main Roads understands and respects areas associated with the Pinjarra Massacre and recognises these are both culturally sensitive to the Aboriginal community and highly significant in terms of national heritage," the spokesperson said.
"Further engagement with Aboriginal community representatives resulted in concerns about potential impact on cultural heritage values.
"As a result, several activities need to be undertaken prior to construction starting, including further engagement with landowners, stakeholders and the wider community, additional investigations and preparation for State and Federal approvals once an alignment has been agreed."
Canning MP Andrew Hastie has criticised the Federal government for the delays and called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reverse the decision and get the project "off the ground as soon as possible".
The Morrison Liberal government pledged $178 million in its 2022-23 budget, building on its earlier $22 million promise, to fund 80 percent of the project, with the remainder to come from the State government.
Engagement with local elders and representatives is set to start later this month, under coordination by Aboriginal Land Services, and further engagement with the wider Pinjarra community and stakeholders will follow.
